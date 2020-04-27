Britain making good progress with antibody tests, junior minister says

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is continuing to test whether antibody tests can be used in the fight against the novel coronavirus and is hopeful they will work, junior health minister Edward Argar said on Monday.

“Tests continue to be tested, the sign at the moment is positive but we’re not there yet in saying this is 100% going to work,” he told Talk Radio.

“We are continuing to research at pace ... we are making very good progress now and I am hopeful we will see some positive news on that front.”