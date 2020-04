A member of the military conducts a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) check-up at a drive-thru testing site in Chessington, London, Britain, April 24, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - The COVID-19 death toll in English hospitals rose 587 to 17,373, the health service said.

“34 of the 587 patients (aged between 50 and 102 years old) had no known underlying health condition,” it added.