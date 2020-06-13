UK death toll from confirmed COVID-19 cases rises by 181 to 41,662
1 Min Read
Military personnel are seen at a drive-through coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility in Hyde Park, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease, London, Britain, June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville
LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom’s death toll from confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose by 181 to 41,662 as of 1600 GMT on June 12, according to government data released on Saturday.
Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by Estelle Shirbon