Global coronavirus death toll exceeds 300,000: Reuters tally
FILE PHOTO: A U.S. Marine stands beside the flag-draped coffin of a veteran who contracted the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett, Massachusetts, U.S., May 4, 2020. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
(Reuters) - Global deaths linked to the novel coronavirus passed 300,000 on Thursday, while confirmed cases of the virus are approaching 4.5 million, according to a Reuters tally.
