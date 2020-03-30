FILE PHOTO: China's Premier Li Keqiang speaks during a joint news conference at the 8th trilateral leaders' meeting between China, South Korea and Japan in Chengdu, in southwest China's Sichuan province December 24, 2019. Wang Zhao/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

BEIJING (Reuters) - China will step up prevention and control of asymptomatic coronavirus cases, state media reported on Monday, quoting a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang.

The government will strengthen screening, quarantine and treatment for coronavirus cases, including people who were in close contact with confirmed or asymptomatic coronavirus patients, it said.

China will also investigate asymptomatic coronavirus cases via researching on samples from seriously affected regions, it said.