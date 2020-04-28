China says coronavirus posing new risks, challenges to workplace safety

FILE PHOTO: Workers wearing face masks are seen on a production line manufacturing parts for trailers to be exported to the U.S. at a factory, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Taizhou, Jiangsu province, China March 28, 2020. China Daily via REUTERS

BEIJING (Reuters) - The coronavirus outbreak is posing new challenges and risks to workplace safety for manufacturers, including an increase in unused inventory of dangerous goods and lack of adequate safety training for staff, a senior Chinese official said on Tuesday.

Sun Huashan, a vice minister for the Ministry of Emergency Management, told reporters during a briefing that safety-related risks have increased as many companies restart production after being forced to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

China will carry out strict checks on workplace safety and ensure accountability, he said.