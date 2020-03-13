G7 deputies had call Thursday night about virus impact: Japanese official

TOKYO (Reuters) - G7 deputies held a telephone call on Thursday evening and shared the importance of cooperating in response to the global fallout from the coronavirus outbreak, the Japanese finance ministry’s top financial diplomat said on Friday.

The deputies shared steps each country is taking, said Yoshiki Takeuchi, Japan’s vice finance minister for international affairs.

Bank of Japan and government officials on Friday reaffirmed the need to work together if needed while closely monitoring the economic and financial market impact of the spreading virus impact.

Takeuchi spoke to reporters after a meeting between officials from the government and the central bank, which he said was held to exchange views on “nervous moves” in financial markets, which have plunged this week.