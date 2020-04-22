Business News
April 22, 2020

German economy likely to shrink 5.5% in 2020, advisor tells Die Zeit

BERLIN (Reuters) - The head of Germany’s panel of economic advisors expects Europe’s biggest economy to shrink by at least 5.5% this year due to the coronavirus crisis compared with a previous forecast for a 2.8% contraction, Die Zeit weekly reported on Wednesday.

“We cannot stick to this estimate. I rather expect a decline of 5.5% - and that is optimistic,” Lars Feld was quoted by the newspaper as saying, adding the original prediction, from March, was based on a shutdown of five weeks and three week ramp-up.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Michelle Martin

