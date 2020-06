FILE PHOTO: Red cross staff wearing protective suits spray disinfectant to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 31, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 609 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, taking the total number in the Southeast Asian country to 27,549, said health ministry official Achmad Yurianto.

Yurianto announced 22 new deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 1,663, while 7,935 have recovered.