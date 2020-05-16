Indonesia reports 529 new coronavirus cases, 13 new deaths

FILE PHOTO: People wearing protective face masks stand in line to get free food, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Jakarta, Indonesia, May 14, 2020. REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia reported 529 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, taking the total number of cases to 17,025.

Indonesia also reported 13 new deaths, taking the total number of COVID-19 deaths to 1,089, health ministry official Achmad Yurianto told an online news conference.

The Southeast Asian country has tested 135,725 people, Yurianto said.

Yurianto said 35,069 patients with suspected acute respiratory illnesses were being treated across the country.