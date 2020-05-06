Masked and partitioned, worshippers return to Jerusalem's Western Wall

Jewish worshippers wear face masks as they pray by the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest prayer site, where partitioned areas were set for worshippers to adhere to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) restrictions on large gatherings, in Jerusalem May 6, 2020 REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Worshippers are returning to the Western Wall in Jerusalem as Judaism’s holiest prayer site gradually reopens under eased coronavirus precautions. But now they are themselves being walled-off.

Under revised rules, up to 300 visitors at a time are being allowed to access the Western Wall, a remnant of two ancient Jewish temples in Jerusalem’s Old City. They must wear masks.

“Worshippers that have so yearned to visit the sacred stones and pray in front of them can return to the Western Wall while keeping to the health ministry restrictions,” said the site’s chief rabbi, Shmuel Rabinowitz.

But the prayer plaza facing the wall, which in peak holidays of the past would throng with thousands of people, is subdivided by barriers and cloth partitions forming temporary cloisters that can each accommodate 19 worshippers - the current cap.

Full Jewish prayer services require a quorum of 10.