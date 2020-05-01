Germany to take 25.1% stake in Lufthansa: Der Spiegel

FILE PHOTO: A logo of German airlines Lufthansa is pictured next to a no-entry sign at Frankfurt Airport, Germany, March 12, 2020. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Lufthansa (LHAG.DE) is negotiating a 10 billion euro ($10.98 billion) bailout that would result in Germany taking a 25.1% stake in the airline, weekly paper Der Spiegel said on Friday.

Of that total, 5.5 billion euros would be in the form of non-voting capital, for which the German government wants a coupon of 9%, the paper said.

A further 3.5 billion euros in loans would be provided by state bank Kreditanstalt für Wiederaufbau (KFW), the paper said, adding that Belgium, Austria and Switzerland might contribute towards the bailout.

Reuters on Wednesday reported that Lufthansa is negotiating a 9 billion euro bailout, with loans from Austria, Germany and Switzerland amounting to 6 billion euros, with an equity component of about 3 billion euros, citing a source close to the matter.

Lufthansa and Germany’s finance ministry were not immediately available for comment.