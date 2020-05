FILE PHOTO: Health workers get a swab from a woman in a makeshift centre tent set up in the Kuala Lumpur Hospital parking lot, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia May 23, 2020. REUTERS/Lim Huey Teng

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia reported 172 new coronavirus cases on Monday, most of them foreigners held at immigration depots, and taking the total number of infections in the country to 7,417.

The Ministry of Health said the number of deaths remained unchanged at 115.