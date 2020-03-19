Internet News
March 19, 2020 / 6:38 PM / Updated an hour ago

Netflix to cut European traffic by 25% due to coronavirus

1 Min Read

Small toy figures are seen in front of diplayed Netflix logo in this illustration taken March 19, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Netflix said on Thursday it would reduce its bit rates across all its streams in Europe, in effect cutting traffic on its European networks by 25% to preserve the smooth functioning of the internet during the coronavirus crisis.

The move came after talks between European Union industry chief Thierry Breton and Netflix CEO Reed Hastings. Breton had a day earlier urged the video streaming service to downgrade the quality of its video to avoid internet gridlock.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
