Health
March 25, 2020 / 4:56 PM / Updated 15 minutes ago

Palestinians report first death from coronavirus

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Palestinian workers make their way to disinfect religious sites as preventive measures against the coronavirus, in Ramallah in the in the Israeli-occupied West Bank March 7, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman/File Photo

RAMALLAH, West Bank (Reuters) - The Palestinians reported their first death from the coronavirus on Wednesday, a woman in her 60s who lived in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

“The woman had experienced symptoms and was later hospitalised” before succumbing to the illness, said Ibrahim Melhem, a spokesman for the Palestinian Authority, which has limited self-rule in the West Bank.

The woman was from Bidu, a Palestinian village north of Jerusalem and southwest of Ramallah, Melhem added.

There are 62 confirmed coronavirus cases among Palestinians in the West Bank, and two in the Gaza Strip.

Reporting by Ali Sawafta; Writing by Rami Ayyub; Editing by Mark Heinrich

