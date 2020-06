FILE PHOTO: Mall tenants queue to enter the establishment as it reopens on the first day of the Philippine capital's gradual reopening since the lockdown to contain the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) two months ago, in Manila, Philippines, June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines’ health ministry reported 364 new coronavirus infections and five more deaths on Tuesday, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 26,781 and fatalities to 1,103.

The Department of Health (DOH) also said 301 more patients had recovered from COVID-19, bringing the total number of recoveries to 6,552.