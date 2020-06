FILE PHOTO: A worker disinfects a classroom inside a high school following an order from a local government amid new cases of coronavirus in the country, in San Juan, Metro Manila, Philippines March 9, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez

MANILA (Reuters) - The Philippines’ health ministry on Thursday confirmed nine more new coronavirus deaths and 443 additional infections.

In a bulletin, the ministry said total confirmed infections have increased to 24,175 while deaths have reached 1,036.