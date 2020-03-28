Health
Qatar confirms first coronavirus death

DUBAI (Reuters) - Qatar on Saturday recorded its first death from the coronavirus, a Bangladeshi resident, and 28 more cases to take its total to 590 infections, the health ministry said.

The 57-year-old Bangladeshi national was suffering from a previous chronic disease, state news agency QNA reported.

The majority of cases in Qatar have been diagnosed among migrant laborers, and authorities have locked down a large section of an industrial zone where many live and work.

Reporting by Ahmed Tolba; Writing by Ghaida Ghantous; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne

