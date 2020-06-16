Russia's coronavirus cases near 550,000

FILE PHOTO: A medical specialist wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes care of a patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the City Clinical Hospital Number 15 named after O. Filatov, amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia, in this handout picture released June 12, 2020. Andrei Nikerichev/Moscow News Agency/Handout via REUTERS
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Tuesday reported 8,248 new coronavirus cases, bringing its nationwide infection tally to 545,458.
The authorities said 193 people had died of the virus in the last day, raising the official death toll to 7,284.
Reporting by Gleb Stolyarov; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Maria Kiselyova