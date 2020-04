A specialist wearing protective gear sprays disinfectant while sanitizing a playground to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia April 5, 2020. Sofya Sandurskaya/Moscow News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s coronavirus case tally has risen to 6,343 in the past 24 hours, a record daily increase of 954, the country’s crisis response centre said on Monday.

Cases have been recorded widely, but Moscow remains the epicentre of the outbreak with 591 new cases, the centre said. Forty-seven people have died across the country, it said.