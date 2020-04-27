Russia's coronavirus cases rise to 87,147, surpass China's

FILE PHOTO: Medical specialists transport a person on a stretcher into an ambulance outside a hospital for patients infected with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on the outskirts of Moscow, Russia April 21, 2020. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva/File Photo

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia reported 6,198 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Monday versus 6,361 on the previous day, which took the national tally of infections to 87,147.

The Russian coronavirus crisis response centre said that 50 more deaths of coronavirus patients were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

In the number of confirmed coronavirus cases, Russia surpassed mainland China, which reported the total of 82,830 cases on Monday.