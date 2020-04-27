Singapore confirms 799 new coronavirus cases

Medical personnel walk past migrant workers at a dormitory during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Singapore has confirmed 799 more coronavirus infections, its health ministry said on Monday, taking the city-state’s tally of cases to 14,423.

The health ministry also reported two more deaths, taking the total death toll to 14.

Among the new cases, 764 are foreign workers living in dormitories in the city-state, which has among the highest number of coronavirus infections in Asia.