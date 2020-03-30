Business News
March 30, 2020 / 9:23 AM / a few seconds ago

George Soros gives 1 million euros to Budapest's coronavirus fight

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - George Soros, the 89-year-old billionaire financier, said on Monday his Open Society Foundations would contribute 1 million euros to Budapest’s fight against coronavirus.

“The COVID-19 pandemic knows no boundaries, not between countries, communities, religions or people,” Soros said in a statement. “Anyone can become infected, but some of us are more vulnerable than others.”

“I was born in Budapest, in the middle of the Great Depression, barely a decade after the Spanish Flu left thousands of dead in Budapest,” he said. “I lived through World War II, the Arrow Cross rule, and the siege in the city. I remember what it is like to live in extreme circumstances.”

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, editing by Elizabeth Piper

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below