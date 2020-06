People wearing protective masks queue to be tested at a temporary testing station where the city council is providing free tests for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to residents, in Torrejon de Ardoz, Spain, May 29, 2020. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain reported no new deaths from the coronavirus for the second day running on Tuesday, with cumulative deaths unchanged from Sunday’s total of 27,127, according to the health ministry.

Diagnosed cases of the disease rose by 137 from Monday to 239,932, the ministry said.