A sign is pictured in front of the Swiss Parliament Building (Bundeshaus) during a federal council meeting on the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bern, Switzerland, April 16, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss death toll from the novel coronavirus has reached 1,135 people, the country’s public health agency said on Sunday, rising from 1,111 on Saturday.

The number of people showing positive tests for the disease increased to 27,740, it said, up from 27,404.