April 22, 2020

Thailand to borrow $18.6 billion in current fiscal year for steps to ease coronavirus impact

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand plans to borrow 600 billion baht ($18.56 billion) in the current fiscal year to September and 400 billion baht in the next fiscal year to finance measures to mitigate the coronavirus impact, a finance ministry official said on Wednesday.

The government will borrow at least 80% from the domestic market via debt issues and bank loans, Patricia Mongkhonvanit, the head of the ministry’s public debt management office, told reporters.

The 1 trillion baht borrowing plan was approved by the king on Sunday.

Reporting by Kitiphong Thaichareon, Satawasin Staporncharnchai; Writing by Orathai Sriring; Editing by Andrew Heavens

