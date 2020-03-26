Thailand reports 111 new coronavirus infections, for total of 1,045

Medical officials wearing protective gear test a woman at a drive-through coronavirus testing site following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at a hospital in Bangkok, Thailand, March 26, 2020. REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand reported 111 new coronavirus infections, taking its tally to 1,045, the government said on Twitter on Thursday.

A state of emergency took effect. Authorities in Thailand, which has suffered four deaths in the pandemic, set up checkpoints on major roads linking provinces so as to increase screening in a bid to limit spread of the virus.

Entry by non-resident foreigners has also been banned.