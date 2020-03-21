Thailand reports 89 new coronavirus cases in highest daily jump

Royal Thai Army soldiers sanitize in the city due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Bangkok, Thailand March 21, 2020. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand reported its largest daily increase in coronavirus infections on Saturday, with 89 new cases taking the national tally to 411.

Taweesin Wisanuyothin, a Public Health Ministry spokesman, said the new cases were linked to earlier infections from a boxing match, an entertainment complex and a religious gathering in neighbouring Malaysia.

Of those infected, 366 are currently being treated, while 44 have recovered.

Thailand has reported one death in the outbreak.