FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a protective face mask walks down the stairs near Kanda Myojin Shrine, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Tokyo, Japan, May 8, 2020.REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo reported 36 new cases of coronavirus infections on Saturday, TV Asahi said, three less than a day earlier and the seventh consecutive day that new infections have remained below 100.

The latest figures, for which the broadcaster cited unnamed sources, bring total coronavirus infections in Japan’s capital city to 4,846 cases.