Top Senate Democrat warns of first responder layoffs, impeded recovery

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top Democrat in the U.S. Senate warned on Tuesday that state and local governments will see “massive” layoffs without more aid from Congress to combat the coronavirus outbreak, and called for hearings on the Trump administration’s coronavirus response.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) makes a statement after meetings to wrap up work on coronavirus economic aid legislation, during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Washington, U.S., March 22, 2020. REUTERS/Mary F. Calvert

As lawmakers considered their next coronavirus relief bill, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer sought to step up pressure on Republicans for additional assistance to states by emphasizing the need to keep police, firefighters, ambulance crews and other frontline workers on the job.

“There’s going to be massive layoffs at the state and local level unless we get money to them quickly,” Schumer said in an interview with MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the top Republican who stirred a political hornet’s nest last week by suggesting states could file for bankruptcy, told Fox News Radio on Monday Congress could approve further funding for states. But he would also demand liability protection for businesses and healthcare providers.

Congress has provided $150 billion to state governments facing the brunt of the coronavirus outbreak at a time when they are also facing a decline in tax revenue. But Republicans refused to include more state funding in the last bill, which focused on small businesses and healthcare workers.

The National Governors Association has asked for another $500 billion, while U.S. city and county groups are seeking $250 billion.

Schumer also called for new oversight hearings on President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response when lawmakers return to Washington next week, saying top administration officials should face “tough question after tough question” on issues ranging from small business assistance to COVID-19 testing.

“The executive branch has failed miserably at implementing almost all the things that Congress has passed,” the New York Democrat said.

Schumer criticized the coronavirus testing blueprint released by the White House on Monday as “pathetic” and warned that the lack of a national effort to ensure the availability of tests and other resources would impede economic recovery.

“There’ll be no way to ramp up and get the number of tests and the auxiliary things like the swabs that we need, unless the federal government takes over,” he said.

“Mr. President, Donald Trump, you’re hurting the recovery you want so badly by not having the tests.”