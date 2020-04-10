U.S. Congress leaders, Mnuchin aim for deal on next coronavirus response bill

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin walks from a meeting during negotiations on a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) relief package on Capitol in Washington, U.S., March 23, 2020. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Congressional leaders and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin will hold bipartisan negotiations on the contents of a new coronavirus response bill with the goal of reaching a deal by early next week, Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer said on Friday.

Schumer, saying he had a “constructive” phone call with Mnuchin, said in a statement: “There’s no reason why we can’t come to a bipartisan agreement by early next week.” Additional money for a small business loan fund is expected to be included in new legislation.