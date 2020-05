FILE PHOTO - A man wearing a protective face mask crosses 7th Avenue in a nearly deserted Times Square in Manhattan during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City, New York, U.S., May 5, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - Three children in New York have died from a rare inflammatory syndrome believed to be linked to the novel coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo told a daily briefing on Saturday.

Cuomo had on Friday disclosed the death of a 5-year old linked to the coronavirus and a syndrome that shares symptoms with toxic shock and Kawasaki disease, which was the first known fatality tied to the rare illness in New York.