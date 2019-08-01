Third ebola case confirmed in East Congo city of Goma

Congolese people walk near the gate barriers at the border crossing point with Rwanda following its closure over Ebola threat in Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, August 1, 2019. REUTERS/Djaffer Sabiti

GOMA, Democratic Republic of Congo (Reuters) - The daughter of an Ebola patient in the eastern Congo city of Goma has contracted the virus, making her the third case in the city of one million which neighbours Rwanda, the government’s Ebola response team said on Thursday.

The appearance of Ebola in Congo has raised concerns that the virus could spread across the border to Rwanda, which sealed its border with Congo on Thursday.