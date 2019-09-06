U.S. flags two new deaths from lung illness possibly tied to vaping

(Reuters) - U.S. health authorities on Friday said two people had died in the states of Oregon and Indiana from lung illness that were possibly tied to vaping, bringing the total official count of such deaths to three.

One other death was under investigation, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

The two deaths in Oregon and Indiana had occurred in July, CDC’s acting deputy director of non-infectious diseases, Ileana Aris, told reporters at a media briefing.

Staff from health agencies, including the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), said they have not linked the illnesses to any specific e-cigarette product.