Hexagon to cut 700 jobs after trade war prompts profit warning

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Shares in Hexagon (HEXAb.ST) tumbled 15% on Friday after the Swedish industrial technology group warned of a surprise fall in quarterly organic sales, blaming the trade war between China and the United States and saying it would cut 700 jobs.

Investors have been concerned about Hexagon’s exposure to the Chinese market, which counts for a sixth of the company’s revenue, and slowdowns in the automotive and electronics industries that have led rivals to issue warnings.

“Having experienced favorable growth in China over recent quarters, Hexagon has seen a much weaker-than-expected development in June,” the maker of measurement and positioning systems and software said on Friday.

“The main reason for the slowdown has been the impact of increased geopolitical uncertainties on global trade, especially within the electronics business of the manufacturing intelligence division in China,” it said.

Although Washington and Beijing reopened stalled talks this month, companies remain cautious with no firm deadline set for a final deal as the world’s two largest economies remain at odds over significant issues.

Hexagon estimated revenue of 975 million euros ($1.10 billion) for the second quarter ended June. It said this meant organic sales would shrink 1% from a year ago, which JP Morgan analysts said was well below consensus for growth of 4.5%.

Brokerage Credit Suisse said the drop suggested broader weakness beyond electronics in China. Hexagon did not immediately respond to Reuters request for further comments.

The company said demand in the other markets has remained broadly in line with previous guidance and predicted an adjusted operating profit of 237 million euros, against 228 million a year ago. JP Morgan had a forecast of 262 million euros.

Hexagon, which employs over 20,000 people, said it would restructure to meet its 2021 financial targets, reducing its global workforce by around 700 employees and booking a cost of 44 million euros in the second quarter.

The measures, it said, were expected to result in annualized cost savings of 51 million euros by the end of 2020.

Hexagon Chief Executive Ola Rollen was found not guilty of insider share trading last month by an appeals court in Oslo, upholding the verdict of a lower court. The case related to a purchase of shares in another company, a transaction which did not involve Hexagon.

Hexagon’s sensors and software are used for measurement and quality inspection in manufacturing processes and in engineering plant design. Its products are also used in areas such as infrastructure planning, mining, agriculture and energy.

Its 2021 financial targets include reaching sales of at least 4.6 billion euros and an operating profit margin of at least 27 percent.

($1 = 0.8871 euros)