Aero suppliers Hexcel and Woodward scrap deal as coronavirus pummels industry

(Reuters) - Aircraft parts suppliers Hexcel Corp (HXL.N) and Woodward Inc (WWD.O) on Monday abandoned their planned $6.4 billion all-stock merger, the first major deal to fall through in an industry battered by coronavirus-led lockdowns around the world.

The companies agreed to the deal in January against the backdrop of Boeing Co (BA.N), Woodward’s biggest client and Hexcel’s second-largest customer, struggling with the grounding and later production halt of the 737 MAX jet.

The virus outbreak has since compounded the problems for the suppliers, as Boeing extends production shutdowns to other planes and Airbus SE (AIR.PA) considers a sharp cut in output of its top-selling A320 plane series due to airlines deferring deliveries amid a cash crunch from plummeting travel demand.

Given the crisis in the airline industry, the deal did not make sense to either company, and shareholders would have blamed the merger instead of the broader downturn, a source familiar with the deal said.

Airbus has also ordered suppliers for the larger A350 aircraft to run for now at about half-speed, equivalent to 5 aircraft a month compared with about 9.5 before the coronavirus crisis, Reuters reported last week.

Boeing has said it would extend the suspension of production at its Washington state facilities, which also make the 787 Dreamliners, until further notice.

“Although surprising given the cultural overlap and history of these two management teams (Hexcel and Woodward), the termination aligns with uncertainty due to COVID-19 and required resource shifts,” Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu wrote in a note.

The combined company would have been one of the world’s biggest aerospace and defense suppliers, with the capacity to generate combined free cash flow of about $1 billion annually.

Teal Group analyst Richard Aboulafia attributed the decision to pull the deal on “changing program valuations” and the additional “distractions” their management is coping with.

The market rout triggered by the pandemic and the resulting economic devastation have hit corporate deal making.

U.S. printer maker Xerox Holdings Corp (XRX.N) last month walked away from its $35 billion hostile cash-and-stock bid for HP Inc (HPQ.N).

Hexcel and Woodward said neither party will be required to pay the other a termination fee as a result of the mutual decision to terminate the deal.

Shares of Woodward, which gets about 15% of its annual sales from Boeing, were up more than 7%, while Hexcel’s stock was down about 2% in morning trading.