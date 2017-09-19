FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Elliott boosts stake in Hitachi Kokusai to over 6 percent: filing
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
CHINA PARTY CONGRESS
China will continue to open its economy, deepen reforms: Xi
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
Editor's Picks
Child sex abuse rising with Internet use
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals - Americas
September 19, 2017 / 9:56 AM / in a month

Elliott boosts stake in Hitachi Kokusai to over 6 percent: filing

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp raised its stake in Hitachi Kokusai Electric (6756.T) to just over 6 percent, a government filing showed, piling up pressure on KKR & Co LP (KKR.N) that has been trying to buy out the Japanese firm.

Elliott, a $33 billion multi-strategy hedge fund with an aggressive activist shareholder arm, is known for buying stakes in companies that are in the middle of a takeover and forcing a better deal for shareholders.

Only last week, it said it had a more than 5 percent stake in Hitachi Kokusai. According to the latest filing, Elliott now owns 6.1 percent.

U.S. buyout firm KKR agreed in April to buy the chip-making equipment and video solutions business from Hitachi Ltd (6501.T) in a deal valuing the unit at about $2.3 billion.

But the deal was put on hold last month after a third-party committee said the terms could be disadvantageous to minority shareholders.

Hitachi Kokusai shares closed at 2,974 yen on Tuesday, 18.8 percent higher than KKR’s offer price of 2,503 yen ($22.42).

(he story has been refiled to correct spelling of Elliott in headline)

Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Himani Sarkar

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.