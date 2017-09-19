Elliott boosts stake in Hitachi Kokusai to over 6 percent: filing

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. hedge fund Elliott Management Corp raised its stake in Hitachi Kokusai Electric (6756.T) to just over 6 percent, a government filing showed, piling up pressure on KKR & Co LP (KKR.N) that has been trying to buy out the Japanese firm.

Elliott, a $33 billion multi-strategy hedge fund with an aggressive activist shareholder arm, is known for buying stakes in companies that are in the middle of a takeover and forcing a better deal for shareholders.

Only last week, it said it had a more than 5 percent stake in Hitachi Kokusai. According to the latest filing, Elliott now owns 6.1 percent.

U.S. buyout firm KKR agreed in April to buy the chip-making equipment and video solutions business from Hitachi Ltd (6501.T) in a deal valuing the unit at about $2.3 billion.

But the deal was put on hold last month after a third-party committee said the terms could be disadvantageous to minority shareholders.

Hitachi Kokusai shares closed at 2,974 yen on Tuesday, 18.8 percent higher than KKR’s offer price of 2,503 yen ($22.42).

