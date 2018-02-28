HKEX executive says maintaining active dialogue with Saudi Aramco on IPO plan

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) (0388.HK) is still maintaining an “active” and “good conversation” with Saudi Aramco about its planned massive share sale, the head of HKEX said on Wednesday.

At a news conference after announcing its results, Charles Li, however, said HKEX doesn’t have visibility about Saudi Aramco’s listing plan.

The Saudi government says Aramco is worth $2 trillion and aims to list on one or more foreign stock exchanges in addition to Riyadh.

In an interview with Reuters in November, Li had said a Hong Kong listing by Aramco would help the oil giant secure huge Chinese demand for its planned $100 bln share sale.