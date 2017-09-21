FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Miner Hochschild boosts hunt for acquisitions: executive
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Syria
Islamic State's defeat in Raqqa may herald wider struggle for U.S.
Q&A: Where singer Jewel learned her life lessons
Showbiz
Q&A: Where singer Jewel learned her life lessons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals - Americas
September 21, 2017 / 1:06 AM / a month ago

Miner Hochschild boosts hunt for acquisitions: executive

Teresa Cespedes

2 Min Read

AREQUIPA, Peru (Reuters) - Precious metals miner Hochschild Mining Plc (HOCM.L) is doubling down on efforts to find early-stage mining projects to acquire and is open to deposits that depart from its focus on silver and gold, the chief executive said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the mining convention Perumin in southern Peru, Ignacio Bustamante said the company was mostly looking at opportunities in mineral-rich countries in the Americas with investor-friendly laws, and mentioned Peru, Mexico, Chile, Colombia, Argentina, Canada and the United States.

“We’re looking at several different alternatives at the same time,” Bustamante told journalists after his presentation. “We’ve started to look for opportunities much more strongly than before and hopefully we can nail something down going forward.”

Bustamente said Hochschild, listed on the London Stock Exchange and headquartered in Lima, Peru, will continue to keep gold and silver as the focus of its business but would not rule out minerals as an “additional component in our portfolio.”

Hochschild’s strength is building underground mines with narrow mineral veins and can help exploration companies develop their finds, Bustamante said.

Hochschild operates three underground mines in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. This year the company expects to produce 37 million silver equivalent ounces, up from about 35.5 million last year, Bustamante added.

Reporting by Teresa Cespedes; Writing by Mitra Taj; Editing by Sandra Maler

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.