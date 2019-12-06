Business News
December 6, 2019 / 3:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

Hong Kong unrest contributed two percent points to third-quarter GDP contraction: official

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: People cross a street the Central business district in Hong Kong, China August 22, 2019. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Social unrest in Hong Kong contributed two percentage points to the city’s economic contraction in the third quarter, Paul Chan, financial secretary of the city’s government, told legislators in a televised hearing on Friday, citing “rough estimates”.

Hong Kong sank into recession for the first time in a decade in the third quarter, government data confirmed in November, weighed down by increasingly violent anti-government protests and the escalating U.S.-China trade war.

The economy shrank by 3.2% in July-September from the previous quarter on a seasonally adjusted basis and contracted 2.9% from the previous year, revised government data showed.

Reporting by Noah Sin; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below