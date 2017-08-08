FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 8, 2017 / 9:09 AM / 5 days ago

Three Hungarian banks targeted by phishing attempts: central bank

1 Min Read

A view of the entrance to the National Bank of Hungary building in Budapest,Hungary February 9, 2016.Laszlo Balogh

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Three major banks in Hungary have experienced a series of targeted phishing attempts in recent months, the central bank said on Tuesday, without naming the lenders involved.

The National Bank of Hungary, which is the regulator for banks and financial markets, said no funds had been lost as a result of the attacks, which started in June.

In a statement, it said banking clients were targeted with misleading email and text messages calling on account holders to confirm their security credentials.

The central bank said the cloned websites through which hackers were trying to obtain banking login details were more convincing than in previous phishing attempts, using grammatical Hungarian rather than relying on translation software, for example.

The central bank said banks affected were taking measures to tackle the issue but warned that other lenders could be subject to similar phishing attempts in the coming days.

Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by Catherine Evans

