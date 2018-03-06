FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 6, 2018 / 8:50 AM / a day ago

H1N1 swine flu kills one in Hungary: MTI agency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - A man has died of the H1N1 flu virus in a hospital in Hungary, national news agency MTI said on Tuesday, quoting regional daily Eszak-Magyarorszag.

Janos Orosz, head of intensive care in the hospital in the northern city of Satoraljaujhely, told the paper that the B strain of the virus, also known as swine flu, had been identified.

There is a ban in place on visits to that hospital and to several others in Hungary, MTI said.

Reporting by Sandor Peto; editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
