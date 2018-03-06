H1N1 swine flu kills one in Hungary: MTI agency

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - A man has died of the H1N1 flu virus in a hospital in Hungary, national news agency MTI said on Tuesday, quoting regional daily Eszak-Magyarorszag.

Janos Orosz, head of intensive care in the hospital in the northern city of Satoraljaujhely, told the paper that the B strain of the virus, also known as swine flu, had been identified.

There is a ban in place on visits to that hospital and to several others in Hungary, MTI said.