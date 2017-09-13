FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. flood insurance program sees $11 billion payments for Texas flooding
September 13, 2017 / 2:50 PM / a month ago

U.S. flood insurance program sees $11 billion payments for Texas flooding

Ginger Gibson

1 Min Read

An aerial photo shows damage caused by Hurricane Harvey in Rockport, Texas, U.S., August 31, 2017. REUTERS/DroneBase

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. federal flood insurance program estimates it will make $11 billion in payments through the government-run program for flooding in Texas caused by Hurricane Harvey, the program’s administrator Roy Wright said on Wednesday.

Additionally, in an attempt to make those payments more quickly, homeowners who do not object to the determination made by adjustors will be able to receive their payouts without completing additional paperwork, Wright said.

Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

