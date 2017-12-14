Exclusive: Platinum Equity in lead to buy Husky for close to $4 billion - sources

(Reuters) - Buyout firm Platinum Equity LLC is in advanced talks to acquire Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd, a supplier of injection molding equipment to the plastics industry, for close to $4 billion, including debt, people familiar with the matter said on Thursday.

The deal would come two years after a private equity-owned peer of Husky, Milacron Holdings Corp (MCRN.N), went public in a $286 million initial public offering, following a string of acquisitions in an industry that is increasingly consolidating.

Platinum Equity outbid other private equity firms this week, and could reach a deal with Husky’s existing owners, buyout firm Berkshire Partners LLC and the private equity arm of Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System (OMERS), as early as this month, the sources said.

It is still possible that negotiations end without a deal or that the outcome changes, added the sources, who asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential.

Berkshire Partners declined to comment, while Platinum Equity, Husky and OMERS did not respond to requests for comment.

Reuters reported in August that Husky hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS.N) to explore a possible sale.

Based in Bolton, Ontario, Husky manufactures equipment used to produce a wide range of products for the beverage packaging, closures, thinwall packaging, medical, and consumer electronics markets. It sells products in more than 100 countries.

Berkshire Partners and OMERS acquired Husky for $2.1 billion in 2011 from buyout firm Onex Corp (ONEX.TO).

Husky generated revenue for the 12 months that ended June 30 of about $1.3 billion, according to Moody’s Investors Service Inc.