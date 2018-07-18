FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 18, 2018
July 18, 2018 / 7:28 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

British Airways says computer problems affecting operations at Heathrow

LONDON (Reuters) - British Airways said on Wednesday that its operations at London’s Heathrow, Europe’s biggest airport, were disrupted because of an issue with a supplier’s IT systems.

FILE PHOTO: British Airways logos are seen on tail fins at Heathrow Airport in west London, Britain, February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

“We are working with our supplier to resolve the matter and are sorry for the disruption to our customers’ travel plans,” the company said in a statement.

British Airways suffered a massive computer system failure last year caused by a power supply issue near Heathrow, which stranded 75,000 customers over a busy holiday weekend.  

Reporting By Andrew MacAskill; Editing by Kevin Liffey

