British Airways says computer problems affecting operations at Heathrow

LONDON (Reuters) - British Airways said on Wednesday that its operations at London’s Heathrow, Europe’s biggest airport, were disrupted because of an issue with a supplier’s IT systems.

FILE PHOTO: British Airways logos are seen on tail fins at Heathrow Airport in west London, Britain, February 23, 2018. REUTERS/Hannah McKay/File Photo

“We are working with our supplier to resolve the matter and are sorry for the disruption to our customers’ travel plans,” the company said in a statement.

British Airways suffered a massive computer system failure last year caused by a power supply issue near Heathrow, which stranded 75,000 customers over a busy holiday weekend.