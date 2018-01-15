Ryanair wants to buy parts of Austrian airline Niki

VIENNA (Reuters) - Irish airline Ryanair (RYA.I) said on Monday it had contacted the Austrian administrator of insolvent holiday airline Niki to express its interest in buying some of its assets.

A pilot disembarks a Ryanair flight at Stansted airport in London, Britain September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Niki’s German administrator said earlier on Monday he still wanted to sell the leisure carrier to British Airways parent IAG (ICAG.L), despite a battle between Austria and Germany over where insolvency proceedings should be handled.

Former Formula 1 world champion Niki Lauda has also re-emerged as a potential bidder for Niki ahead of a Jan. 19 deadline for fresh offers the Austrian court has set.