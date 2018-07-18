FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
North Korea
World Cup 2018
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Syria
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
Technology Photos
July 18, 2018 / 8:11 PM / Updated an hour ago

IBM quarterly results top estimates

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp (IBM.N) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit and revenue that topped analysts’ expectations as it benefited from growth in higher-margin businesses including cybersecurity and cloud computing.

FILE PHOTO: The logo for IBM is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo GLOBAL BUSINESS WEEK AHEAD

Investors are focusing on what the company calls “strategic imperatives” - high growth businesses spread across its various divisions - to offset weakness in its legacy hardware and software units.

That batch of newer businesses, which include data analytics, cybersecurity and a handful of others, grew 15 percent to $10.1 billion, together making up just over half of IBM’s total revenue.

Revenue has now risen for three consecutive quarters and overall was up nearly 4 percent to $20 billion, beating analysts’ average estimate of $19.85 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income rose to $2.4 billion, or $2.61 per share, in the quarter ended June 30 from $2.33 billion, or $2.48 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, IBM earned $3.08 per share, beating analysts’ average expectation of $3.04 per share.

Shares of the Armonk, New York-based company rose about 1 percent to $145.74 in trading after the bell.

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.