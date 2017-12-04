FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Idorsia to get $230 million from J&J in latest hypertension deal
Sections
Featured
Rupee opens higher, Nifty likely to open lower
Live
Market Jockey
Rupee opens higher, Nifty likely to open lower
Yemen's ex-president Saleh shot dead after switching sides
World
Yemen's ex-president Saleh shot dead after switching sides
Ashes: England finally fire but Australia in charge in Adelaide
SPORTS
Ashes: England finally fire but Australia in charge in Adelaide
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals - Americas
December 4, 2017 / 7:49 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

Idorsia to get $230 million from J&J in latest hypertension deal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Idorsia (IDIA.S), the Swiss drugmaker spun off from Actelion after it was bought by Johnson & Johnson (J&J) (JNJ.N), will receive a one-time payment of $230 million from J&J’s Janssen unit as they partner on aprocitentan for resistant hypertension.

Aprocitentan is a metabolite of Actelion’s Opsumit. Idorsia and J&J are seeking to develop it to treat hypertension patients whose disease has failed at least three therapies. The costs are to be shared equally by Idorsia and J&J, the Swiss firm said on Monday.

With this collaboration, Idorsia Chief Scientific Officer Martine Clozel is sticking to a disease specialty -- hypertension -- that she focused on to build up Actelion in the 1990s to its $30 billion sale to J&J earlier this year.

“Janssen has recognized the potential of aprocitentan, the latest product from a research effort that was initiated nearly 30 years ago,” Clozel, who with her husband Jean-Paul is a co-founder of Idorsia, said in a statement.

Following the announcement, Idorsia shares were seen rising 3.9 percent according to premarket indicators. Idorsia’s shares have doubled since beginning trading in June.

Reporting by John Miller; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.