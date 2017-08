FILE PHOTO: A general view of the joint session of the General Assembly in the House Chambers of the Illinois State Capitol in Springfield, Illinois February 1, 2012.

CHICAGO (Reuters) - Illinois' first full-year budget since 2015 became law on Thursday after the House of Representatives overrode the governor's vetoes of a $36 billion fiscal 2018 spending plan and a companion measure that implements it.

The House's actions followed the Senate's successful override votes on Tuesday.