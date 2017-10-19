ArcelorMittal offers EU concessions over Ilva

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Luxembourg-based steelmaker ArcelorMittal (MT.AS) has offered concessions in a bid to allay EU antitrust concerns over its planned takeover of Italian steel plant Ilva, a filing on the European Commission website showed on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A red-hot steel plate passes through a press at the ArcelorMittal steel plant in Ghent, Belgium, July 7, 2016. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir/File Photo

The world’s largest steelmaker submitted its proposal earlier on Thursday.

The EU competition authority, which did not provide details in line with its policy, extended the deadline for its decision to Nov. 13 from Oct. 26.

The Italian government has backed the deal between ArcelorMittal and Europe’s biggest capacity steel plant, which has a serious pollution issue.